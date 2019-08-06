Reviewing FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG)’s and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s results

Both FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) are Life Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 65 1.92 N/A 4.19 14.97 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 149 0.70 N/A 11.18 13.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. FBL Financial Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has FBL Financial Group Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

FBL Financial Group Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.69. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.66 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for FBL Financial Group Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s consensus price target is $145, while its potential downside is -2.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.9% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares and 94.7% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated -1.82% -0.78% 4.76% 8.97% 11.47% 11.19%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc. has -2.39% weaker performance while Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has 11.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors FBL Financial Group Inc.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.