Reviewing FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG)’s and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s results

This is a contrast between FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 64 1.78 N/A 4.19 14.97 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 38 0.47 N/A 1.44 27.28

Table 1 highlights FBL Financial Group Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. FBL Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Brighthouse Financial Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has FBL Financial Group Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for FBL Financial Group Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 1 3 0 2.75

On the other hand, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 13.44% and its average target price is $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.9% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares and 92.8% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares. 0.1% are FBL Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.18% 5.84% -6.63% 5.72% -8.84% 28.51%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc. has -2.39% weaker performance while Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 28.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors FBL Financial Group Inc.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BHFW.V) operates independently of MetLife, Inc. as of August 4, 2017.