Reviewing FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG)’s and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)’s results

FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) compete against each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 66 2.12 N/A 4.19 15.52 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 29 1.01 N/A 3.13 9.43

In table 1 we can see FBL Financial Group Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has lower revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. FBL Financial Group Inc. is presently more expensive than American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.00% 17.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

FBL Financial Group Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for FBL Financial Group Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s potential upside is 13.10% and its average target price is $31.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.4% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares and 95.7% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares. About 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.62% 1.63% -4.91% -6.95% -13.43% 1.14% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.72% 5.23% -6.46% -15.15% 2.85% 5.8%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors FBL Financial Group Inc. beats American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.