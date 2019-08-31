Reviewing Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS)’s and IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC)’s results

This is a contrast between Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) and IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 21 2.68 N/A 1.61 12.79 IBERIABANK Corporation 75 3.20 N/A 6.71 11.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and IBERIABANK Corporation. IBERIABANK Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than IBERIABANK Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) and IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9% IBERIABANK Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.51 beta means Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s volatility is 49.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. IBERIABANK Corporation’s 1.49 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. shares and 86.8% of IBERIABANK Corporation shares. About 4.3% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of IBERIABANK Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fauquier Bankshares Inc. -0.15% -2.14% -4.01% 3.06% -3.25% 7.19% IBERIABANK Corporation 0.59% 3.27% -0.28% 5.27% -5.85% 22.23%

For the past year Fauquier Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than IBERIABANK Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors IBERIABANK Corporation beats Fauquier Bankshares Inc.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machine, debit and credit card, cash management, direct deposit, notary, night depository, prepaid debit card, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, savings bond, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides its services through 11 full service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits. As of February 16, 2017, it operated 200 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina; 24 title insurance offices in Arkansas and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 64 locations in 10 states; 8 wealth management locations in 4 states; and 1 corporate finance services office in New Orleans. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.