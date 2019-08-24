Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 138.79 N/A -1.23 0.00 uniQure N.V. 61 240.38 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

$20.6 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 19.28%. Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, with potential upside of 52.46%. The data provided earlier shows that uniQure N.V. appears more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.