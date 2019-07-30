Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 227.83 N/A -1.23 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.21 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.96. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a -12.53% downside potential and an average price target of $19.4. Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average price target of $81.8, with potential upside of 7.70%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Seattle Genetics Inc. seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.