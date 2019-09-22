Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 146.27 N/A -1.23 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.87 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Recro Pharma Inc. has beta of -0.27 which is 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 3.6 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 30.49% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $23.75. Competitively the average target price of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, which is potential -28.21% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 71.4% respectively. 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.