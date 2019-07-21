Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 219.51 N/A -1.23 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 24.65 N/A -3.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. From a competition point of view, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.04 beta which is 204.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19.4, while its potential downside is -9.22%. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $13.43, while its potential upside is 61.81%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 95.3%. About 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.