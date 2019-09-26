Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|19
|131.88
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 44.73% upside potential and an average price target of $23.75.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.