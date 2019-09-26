Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 19 131.88 N/A -1.23 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 44.73% upside potential and an average price target of $23.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.