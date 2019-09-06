Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|144.50
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.68
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$22.33 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 24.19%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 0% respectively. About 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
