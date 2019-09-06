Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 144.50 N/A -1.23 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.68 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.33 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 24.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 0% respectively. About 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.