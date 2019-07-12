Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 221.26 N/A -1.23 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.03 N/A 3.71 24.22

In table 1 we can see Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.4 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.