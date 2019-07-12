Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|17
|221.26
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|89
|7.03
|N/A
|3.71
|24.22
In table 1 we can see Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19%
|18%
Volatility & Risk
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.29 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$19.4 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.94%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|11.2%
|12.56%
|24.88%
|43.29%
|100.55%
|43.18%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-1.06%
|-1.73%
|-6.28%
|18.3%
|-12.02%
|26.95%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
