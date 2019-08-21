Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 153.26 N/A -1.23 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Fate Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $20.6, with potential upside of 8.02%. Meanwhile, DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target is $17.25, while its potential upside is 81.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that DBV Technologies S.A. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.