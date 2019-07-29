Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 227.83 N/A -1.23 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.96 beta indicates that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19.4, and a -12.53% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.