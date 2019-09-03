Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s results

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 140.14 N/A -1.23 0.00 Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 21.53% upside potential and an average price target of $20.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 6.89% respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Celyad SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celyad SA.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.