Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 146.27 N/A -1.23 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 30.49% at a $23.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 0%. About 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.