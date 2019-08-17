Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

Since Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 149.24 N/A -1.23 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.69 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.62 shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BeiGene Ltd. has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.6, while its potential upside is 10.93%. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 consensus target price and a 42.95% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BeiGene Ltd. seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.