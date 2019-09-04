Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 136.22 N/A -1.23 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 52.52 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.6, and a 21.53% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 26.66% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Arvinas Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.