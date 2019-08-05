Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 197.94 N/A -1.23 0.00 Alkermes plc 29 3.26 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Alkermes plc’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

The upside potential is 0.67% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $19.4. Competitively the average target price of Alkermes plc is $29.6, which is potential 37.80% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alkermes plc seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. About 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.