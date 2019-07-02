Reviewing FAT Brands Inc. (FAT)’s and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s results

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.48 N/A -0.13 0.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.83 N/A 2.18 21.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FAT Brands Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FAT Brands Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FAT Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for FAT Brands Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $48.83 consensus target price and a 13.66% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.9% of FAT Brands Inc. shares and 0% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 83.3% of FAT Brands Inc.’s shares. Competitively, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FAT Brands Inc. -0.21% -9.71% -20.85% -30.85% -25.68% 1.04% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -0.69% -0.06% 2.61% -9.71% -9.03% 8.55%

For the past year FAT Brands Inc. has weaker performance than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats FAT Brands Inc.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.