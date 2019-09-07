Reviewing FAT Brands Inc. (FAT)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FAT Brands Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand FAT Brands Inc. has 83.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have FAT Brands Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares FAT Brands Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for FAT Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.41 3.48 2.59

As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 23.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FAT Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year FAT Brands Inc. had bearish trend while FAT Brands Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

FAT Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, FAT Brands Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. FAT Brands Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FAT Brands Inc.

Dividends

FAT Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FAT Brands Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.