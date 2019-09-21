Reviewing FAT Brands Inc. (FAT)’s and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s results

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands Inc. 4 3.14 N/A -0.24 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.69 N/A 0.44 10.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FAT Brands Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Liquidity

FAT Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FAT Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FAT Brands Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is $9, which is potential 91.49% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of FAT Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has weaker performance than FAT Brands Inc.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors FAT Brands Inc.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.