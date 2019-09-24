Reviewing Fastly Inc. (FSLY)’s and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s results

This is a contrast between Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 22 15.10 N/A -0.35 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 561.93 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fastly Inc. and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fastly Inc. and My Size Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fastly Inc. and My Size Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fastly Inc.’s downside potential is -23.25% at a $21 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fastly Inc. and My Size Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.7% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Fastly Inc. was less bearish than My Size Inc.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats My Size Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.