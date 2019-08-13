Reviewing Fastly Inc. (FSLY)’s and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s results

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 21 8.76 N/A -0.35 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.63 N/A 0.02 263.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fastly Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Fastly Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fastly Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 53.85% and its consensus target price is $7.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares and 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Fastly Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.