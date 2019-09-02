Reviewing FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO)’s and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s results

Both FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies Inc. 49 2.10 N/A -0.25 0.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.13 N/A 5.47 15.57

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.6% MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8%

A beta of 1.77 shows that FARO Technologies Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MKS Instruments Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FARO Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor MKS Instruments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3. MKS Instruments Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FARO Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively MKS Instruments Inc. has a consensus target price of $117.5, with potential upside of 50.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FARO Technologies Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.68% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of FARO Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FARO Technologies Inc. 3.65% 4.48% -3.85% 27.7% -20.79% 31.37% MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76%

For the past year FARO Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MKS Instruments Inc.

MKS Instruments Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors FARO Technologies Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.