Reviewing FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO)’s and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies Inc. 49 2.10 N/A -0.25 0.00 Cubic Corporation 61 1.52 N/A 0.19 352.13

Demonstrates FARO Technologies Inc. and Cubic Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.6% Cubic Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.77 shows that FARO Technologies Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cubic Corporation’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FARO Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Cubic Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. FARO Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cubic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for FARO Technologies Inc. and Cubic Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cubic Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cubic Corporation’s potential upside is 1.05% and its consensus target price is $70.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FARO Technologies Inc. and Cubic Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.3%. FARO Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Cubic Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FARO Technologies Inc. 3.65% 4.48% -3.85% 27.7% -20.79% 31.37% Cubic Corporation -3.61% 1.86% 17.9% 3.02% -0.45% 23.19%

For the past year FARO Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cubic Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cubic Corporation beats FARO Technologies Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.