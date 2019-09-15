Reviewing Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)’s and Its Competitors results

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farmland Partners Inc. has 50.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Farmland Partners Inc. has 8.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Farmland Partners Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.20% -0.10% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Farmland Partners Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Farmland Partners Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 49.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Farmland Partners Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Farmland Partners Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Farmland Partners Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Farmland Partners Inc.’s peers are 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Farmland Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.