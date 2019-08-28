Reviewing Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)’s results

We are contrasting Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 5.91 N/A -0.03 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.93 N/A 0.03 796.58

Table 1 highlights Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.46% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Farmland Partners Inc.