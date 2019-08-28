Reviewing Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)’s results

We are contrasting Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|24
|5.91
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|25
|5.93
|N/A
|0.03
|796.58
Table 1 highlights Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.46% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.95%
|0.56%
|0.91%
|1.6%
|0.09%
|9.49%
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Farmland Partners Inc.
