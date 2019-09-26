Reviewing Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|24
|6.05
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Empire State Realty Trust Inc.
|15
|7.09
|N/A
|0.39
|35.83
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Empire State Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|5.4%
|1.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Empire State Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 6.53%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.1%. Competitively, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Empire State Realty Trust Inc.
|-4.89%
|-6.48%
|-9.55%
|-9.38%
|-14.52%
|-1.55%
Summary
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.
