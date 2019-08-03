Reviewing Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 23 6.01 N/A -0.03 0.00 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.05 N/A 1.44 11.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Farmland Partners Inc. and CoreCivic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Farmland Partners Inc. and CoreCivic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and CoreCivic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.