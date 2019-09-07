Reviewing Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO)’s and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 29 4.83 N/A 1.61 17.80 First Busey Corporation 26 3.77 N/A 1.97 13.76

Table 1 highlights Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Busey Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Busey Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First Busey Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Busey Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3% First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.22 beta indicates that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. First Busey Corporation’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.96 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Busey Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 46.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59% First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while First Busey Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats First Busey Corporation.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.