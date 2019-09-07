Reviewing Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO)’s and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|29
|4.83
|N/A
|1.61
|17.80
|First Busey Corporation
|26
|3.77
|N/A
|1.97
|13.76
Table 1 highlights Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Busey Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Busey Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First Busey Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Busey Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.3%
|First Busey Corporation
|0.00%
|9.6%
|1.2%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.22 beta indicates that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. First Busey Corporation’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.96 beta.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Busey Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 46.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
|First Busey Corporation
|1.5%
|1.77%
|4.61%
|6.46%
|-14.22%
|10.15%
For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while First Busey Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats First Busey Corporation.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
