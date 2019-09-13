Reviewing Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM)’s and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB)’s results

We are contrasting Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros. Co. 18 0.34 N/A -3.69 0.00 Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.24 N/A 0.59 53.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Farmer Bros. Co. and Seneca Foods Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros. Co. 0.00% -32.7% -13.9% Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Farmer Bros. Co. and Seneca Foods Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros. Co. 0 2 0 2.00 Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Farmer Bros. Co. has a 33.14% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.83% of Seneca Foods Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Farmer Bros. Co.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.34% of Seneca Foods Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmer Bros. Co. -2.11% -2.05% -18.6% -33.85% -42.41% -30.39% Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55%

For the past year Farmer Bros. Co. had bearish trend while Seneca Foods Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Seneca Foods Corporation beats Farmer Bros. Co.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.