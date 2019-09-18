Reviewing Farfetch Limited (FTCH)’s and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch Limited 21 4.35 N/A -0.71 0.00 Stitch Fix Inc. 26 1.48 N/A 0.46 57.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Farfetch Limited and Stitch Fix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.7% -18% Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 8.8%

Liquidity

Farfetch Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Stitch Fix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Farfetch Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stitch Fix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Farfetch Limited and Stitch Fix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Farfetch Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 145.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Farfetch Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 64.4% of Stitch Fix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Stitch Fix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5% Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6%

For the past year Farfetch Limited was less bullish than Stitch Fix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Stitch Fix Inc. beats Farfetch Limited.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.