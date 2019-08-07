Reviewing Farfetch Limited (FTCH)’s and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s results

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch Limited 23 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.22 N/A 0.95 6.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Farfetch Limited and Party City Holdco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Farfetch Limited and Party City Holdco Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.7% -18% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Farfetch Limited are 4.6 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Party City Holdco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Farfetch Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Farfetch Limited and Party City Holdco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch Limited 0 0 4 3.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 82.89% for Farfetch Limited with average price target of $31.75. Competitively Party City Holdco Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.67, with potential upside of 85.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Party City Holdco Inc. looks more robust than Farfetch Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Farfetch Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Party City Holdco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5% Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07%

For the past year Farfetch Limited had bullish trend while Party City Holdco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc. beats Farfetch Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.