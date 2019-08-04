Reviewing Farfetch Limited (FTCH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Specialty Retail Other company, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Farfetch Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Farfetch Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Farfetch Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.70% -18.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Farfetch Limited and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch Limited N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Farfetch Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch Limited 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

With average target price of $32.8, Farfetch Limited has a potential upside of 68.29%. The competitors have a potential upside of 47.33%. With higher probable upside potential for Farfetch Limited’s rivals, analysts think Farfetch Limited is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Farfetch Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Farfetch Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Farfetch Limited are 4.6 and 4.2. Competitively, Farfetch Limited’s competitors have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Farfetch Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Farfetch Limited’s rivals.

Dividends

Farfetch Limited does not pay a dividend.