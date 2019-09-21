Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)’s results

This is a contrast between Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
In table 1 we can see Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Trinity Merger Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Trinity Merger Corp.
