Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)’s results

This is a contrast between Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

In table 1 we can see Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Trinity Merger Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Trinity Merger Corp.