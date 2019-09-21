Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s results

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Far Point Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.64% and 46.91%. Comparatively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.