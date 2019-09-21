Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s results

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Far Point Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.64% and 46.91%. Comparatively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
