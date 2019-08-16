Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats South Mountain Merger Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.