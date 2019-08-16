Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats South Mountain Merger Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
