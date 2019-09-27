Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 47.46M 0.09 119.20 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 3.10M -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 463,476,562.50% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 29,779,058.60% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.64% and 63.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.