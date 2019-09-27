Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|47.46M
|0.09
|119.20
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|3.10M
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|463,476,562.50%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|29,779,058.60%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.64% and 63.3%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
