Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Far Point Acquisition Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Far Point Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.