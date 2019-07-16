Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp.