Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.4%
|0.7%
|3.18%
|3.51%
|0%
|4.04%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|3.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp.
