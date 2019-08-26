Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Far Point Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 3.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.