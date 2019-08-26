Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Far Point Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 3.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
