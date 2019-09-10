Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.