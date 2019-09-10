Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.
