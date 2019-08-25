Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and GX Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 14.7% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has 6.23% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats GX Acquisition Corp.