Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 34.79% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.