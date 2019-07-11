Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|110.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 34.79% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.4%
|0.7%
|3.18%
|3.51%
|0%
|4.04%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|0%
|0%
|1.85%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
