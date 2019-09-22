Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s results

We are comparing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

Table 1 highlights Far Point Acquisition Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Far Point Acquisition Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Far Point Acquisition Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.