Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s results

We are comparing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.54 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 18.5% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -10.63% -11.91% -57.44% -55.86% 0% -57.4%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.