Reviewing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s results

We are comparing Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.54
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 18.5% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.4%
|0.7%
|3.18%
|3.51%
|0%
|4.04%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-10.63%
|-11.91%
|-57.44%
|-55.86%
|0%
|-57.4%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
