Reviewing Fanhua Inc. (FANH)’s and Its Competitors results

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Fanhua Inc. has 30.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Fanhua Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Table 1 has Fanhua Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua Inc. 0.00% 18.20% 13.60% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

In next table we are comparing Fanhua Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua Inc. N/A 26 18.59 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Fanhua Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Fanhua Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.33 2.52

The potential upside of the competitors is 40.36%.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fanhua Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fanhua Inc. 5.06% 2.86% 4.27% -4.9% 1.49% 21.18% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Fanhua Inc. has weaker performance than Fanhua Inc.’s rivals.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fanhua Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Fanhua Inc.’s peers have 1.98 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fanhua Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fanhua Inc.’s rivals.

A beta of 1.46 shows that Fanhua Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fanhua Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.92 which is 7.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Fanhua Inc. does not pay a dividend.

On 6 of the 6 factors Fanhua Inc.’s rivals beat Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment provides property and casualty, group life, liability, and credit insurance products to corporate clients; and offers risk management services to enterprises in various industries, as well as reinsurance brokerage services to insurance companies. Its products include commercial property, cargo, hull, liability, construction and erection, credit, extended warranty, and bank account crime insurance. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance marketplace baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products. In addition, it provides vehicle related value-added services; and distributes wealth management products. As of March 31, 2017, it consisted of 31 insurance agencies, 2 insurance brokerages, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 959 sales and service outlets, 280,196 registered independent sales agents, 1,165 brokers, and 1,241 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.