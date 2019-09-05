Reviewing Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN)’s and Its Peers results

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Fang Holdings Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 84.2% of Fang Holdings Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fang Holdings Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.90% -3.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Fang Holdings Limited and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fang Holdings Limited N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Fang Holdings Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

$1.5 is the consensus target price of Fang Holdings Limited, with a potential downside of -16.20%. The potential upside of the competitors is 85.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fang Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Fang Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Fang Holdings Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Fang Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Fang Holdings Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Fang Holdings Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fang Holdings Limited.

Volatility and Risk

Fang Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fang Holdings Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Fang Holdings Limited’s competitors beat Fang Holdings Limited.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.