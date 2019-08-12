Reviewing Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN)’s and Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s results

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) and Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang Holdings Limited 6 0.09 N/A -3.22 0.00 Cango Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.38 16.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fang Holdings Limited and Cango Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) and Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3% Cango Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 4.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fang Holdings Limited is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Cango Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cango Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fang Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Fang Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.6% of Cango Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 84.2% are Fang Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25% Cango Inc. -8.15% -13.29% -8.82% -14.24% 0% -18.88%

For the past year Fang Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Cango Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cango Inc. beats Fang Holdings Limited.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.