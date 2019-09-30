Reviewing Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (DAVE)’s and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)’s results

This is a contrast between Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 4 1.37 5.31M 0.44 10.43 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 17 0.22 8.89M 1.52 11.17

In table 1 we can see Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 118,168,061.24% 18.2% 9.4% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 50,916,380.30% 14% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has an average target price of $9, and a 91.49% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% are RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09%

For the past year Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.